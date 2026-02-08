PM Modi stresses strategic trust, no double standards or compromise on terrorism

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that India’s stance on terrorism is firm and uncompromising, while highlighting that strategic trust with Kuala Lumpur is central to economic transformation.

The joint statement issued after bilateral talks explicitly condemned cross-border terrorism, signalling both leaders’ shared commitment to tackling threats that cross national boundaries.

Speaking at the joint press briefing alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi added, “On terrorism, our message is clear: no double standards, no compromise. In the field of security, we will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security. We will expand defence cooperation.”

“The two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They called for zero tolerance of terrorism and for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner,” the joint statement said. For India, cross-border terrorism refers to terrorism coming from Pakistan.

The leaders also outlined a broad roadmap for economic and technological collaboration. “Along with AI and digital technologies, we will further our collaboration in semiconductors, health, and food security,” Modi said. “The CEO Forum held today has opened up new opportunities for trade and investment. We will chart the way to economic transformation through strategic trust.”