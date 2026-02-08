Tensions flare between Naga and Kuki villagers in Manipur’s Ukhrul after assault; prohibitory orders imposed

GUWAHATI: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed across the Litan area of Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday following heightened tensions between Naga and Kuki-Zo villagers over an alleged assault.
In an official order, District Magistrate Asish Das said the restrictions were enforced due to apprehensions of a breach of peace and public tranquillity in Litan village.
According to local media reports, the district administration also requisitioned the services of the Army and paramilitary forces as a preventive measure.
The reports stated that a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki-Zo individuals at Litan on Saturday night. The situation escalated on Sunday afternoon when Naga villagers approached the chief of a nearby Kuki village, demanding that the alleged perpetrators be produced before them.
It was learnt that several Naga villages in the region are now demanding swift action against those involved in the incident.
Viral videos circulating on social media, reportedly filmed in low-light conditions, captured sounds resembling gunshots. Residents of Ukhrul district, which is Naga-majority, told this newspaper that the situation remains tense.