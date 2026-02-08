Tensions flare between Naga and Kuki villagers in Manipur’s Ukhrul after assault; prohibitory orders imposed

GUWAHATI: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed across the Litan area of Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday following heightened tensions between Naga and Kuki-Zo villagers over an alleged assault.

In an official order, District Magistrate Asish Das said the restrictions were enforced due to apprehensions of a breach of peace and public tranquillity in Litan village.

According to local media reports, the district administration also requisitioned the services of the Army and paramilitary forces as a preventive measure.