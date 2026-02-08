'Total surrender': Farmer outfits slam US trade deal, call for protests and Goyal's resignation

Several farmers’ organisations, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), its non-political breakaway faction and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), criticised the India-US trade deal on Saturday, announcing nationwide protests for February 12.

In a statement, the SKM said the proposed interim trade agreement framework amounted to a “total surrender” of Indian agriculture to American multinational corporations and demanded the immediate resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Addressing a press conference, SKM leaders said protests would be held in villages across the country, with effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be burned. The SKM also said it would support the general strike scheduled for February 12.

AIKS leader Krishna Prasad said the deal would have a far-reaching impact on agriculture by opening the market to products such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum for animal feed and soybean oil, adding that it could also affect the dairy sector.

He said trade deals with the US and the European Union were intended to benefit their “stagnant” economies and were not in India’s interests.

Darshan Pal, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union (Punjab), said his organisation would also burn effigies of Mr Trump and Mr Modi in protest, arguing the deal would worsen the situation of farmers already struggling with low incomes and debt.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said villagers were questioning how the deals would affect them and urged farmers to join the protests.