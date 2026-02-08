Uniform Civil Code should be framed with consensus, shouldn't create divisions: RSS chief Bhagwat

To another question, he said there is no majority or minority (community), "we are all one society." He stressed the need for trust, friendship and a dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities.

"Islam is called the religion of peace, but peace is not seen. If there is no spirituality in religion, it becomes dominating and aggressive. What is seen in Islam and Christianity today is not as per the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad. We need the practice of true Islam and Christianity,'' he said.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said he hasn't gone into the details. ''It is true that we can't remain in isolation. In deals, there is give and take. It should be win-win... we have to ensure we are not at a loss," he maintained.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US have agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 percent."

Asked whether "achche din" (good days) for the RSS came after the BJP came to power, Bhagwat said, "Achche din for us didn't come because of the BJP... it is the other way round. We remained committed to Ram Mandir construction. Those who supported us benefitted."

"Achche din'' for the RSS came because of the hard work of the volunteers and commitment to ideological policies, he stressed.

The RSS does advise when needed.

"Their sins are blamed on us because they have come from within us,'' he said, adding that political pressure comes from voters and not RSS.

Asked why the communists' base hasn't grown in 100 years, Bhagwat said the RSS can give them guidance if asked.

He noted that the RSS is a young organisation, with an average age of 28. "We want to bring it down to 25," he added.