'Absolutely bizarre': Tharoor slams Speaker for not letting Rahul Gandhi speak in Lok Sabha

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday called the Speaker's refusal to let Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speak in the House "absolutely bizarre" and said opposition parties are being denied their right to speak in the Parliament.

Tharoor, who was to initiate the discussion on the Union Budget on Monday, said yielded to Gandhi to make his remarks before his speech, but both his and the LoP's microphones were cut off.

"The situation is very strange. I don't know whether the Speaker or the government do not want the House to debate the Budget. Very clearly, there is a long-standing tradition of the House, of more than 70 years, that when two people ask for the floor, it is always given -- first is the LoP and the other is the minister for Parliamentary Affairs," Tharoor told reporters in the Parliament House complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

"Now we have had two successive presiding officers who refused to let the LoP speak, whereas the minister for Parliamentary Affairs, whenever he raises his hand, is given the floor. That is not correct. You cannot favour the government side like this. The House belongs to all of us," Tharoor said.

The government has the right to reply in due course and no one is going to prevent them from replying, he said.

Tharoor further said, "He (Gandhi) should be allowed to lay his concerns on the table. When you do not allow him to speak, you actually undermine the purpose of Parliament which is the House for discussion and deliberation. So I do not understand what instructions these presiding officers came with, but they simply would not let Rahul Gandhi ji speak."

"So when I got the mic on the Budget, I said I yield to the LoP, 'let him speak'. Then they cut off my mic and the LoP's mic. I don't understand what the government and Speaker want?" he said.