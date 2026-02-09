Amid Parliament row, Delhi Police files FIR over circulation of former Army chief’s unpublished memoir

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the alleged leak or breach of the unpublished, yet-to-be-approved book “Four Stars of Destiny” by former Army Chief M.M. Naravane. The police took cognizance of information circulating on various social media platforms and online news forums.

The Special Cell unit of Delhi Police will investigate the case.

According to the officials, the Delhi Police took cognizance of information found on various online social media platforms and news forums which claimed that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated.

It was also reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities.

“Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title, and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited, is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase.

“In order to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication, a case has been registered with the Special Cell and investigation is being taken up,” the police said.