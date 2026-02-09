‘Getting better medical care than Ladakh’: Centre tells Supreme Court on Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is receiving “better medical care” in Rajasthan than he would in Ladakh, and that his health condition is “perfectly good” while in custody.

Making the submissions, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the Union government, said Wangchuk was being provided the best possible treatment at AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Responding to queries raised by the apex court in the previous hearing regarding Wangchuk’s health, Nataraj told a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale, “So far as the health issue is concerned, rather than being in Ladakh, Jaipur is the best place. He is getting better medical care than Ladakh. There is AIIMS in Rajasthan, whereas in Ladakh, there would have been nothing.”

Earlier, on February 4, the court had asked the Centre to apprise it of any reconsideration of Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) on “health grounds”.