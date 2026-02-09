Hole in govt approach: Congress's dig over ministers' remarks on Russian oil

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over the reported remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal, saying there is a "hole in government" approach in the matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "talks big of what he calls a 'whole of government' approach".

"On the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal - the Commerce Minister says ask the External Affairs Minister, the External Affairs Minister says ask the Commerce Minister, and the Petroleum Minister is preoccupied with other issues," he said taking a swipe at Jaishankar, Goyal and Hardeep Puri.

"This is a 'hole in government' approach in the India-US trade deal," Ramesh said on X.