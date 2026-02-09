Jharkhand: Following HC directive, FIR registered in alleged HIV-infected blood transfusion case

RANCHI: The Sadar Police on Monday registerd and FIR in connection with the alleged transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children in a hospital in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum.

The police action came after the Jharkhand High Court on February 4, directed the registration of a case in connection with the alleged transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children undergoing treatment for thalassemia at the Sadar Hospital in West Singhbhum.

Taking serious note of the allegations against the hospital, the court observed that the matter involves grave negligence with potentially life-threatening consequences and therefore warrants an urgent criminal investigation.

The court directed the state government to submit an affidavit along with a copy of the FIR filed in this regard during the next hearing on February 18.

According to police, the FIR names a lab technician and other unidentified individuals under various Sections of the Drug and Cosmetics Act.

"We have registered an FIR against technician Manoj Kumar and others unknown under sections 125, 271 and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) based on a written complaint by the father of one of the children who go infected with HIV,” said officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, Tarun Kumar.