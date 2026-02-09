Peeragarhi ‘suicide pact’: CCTV trail puts spotlight on ‘mystic’ who met trio hours before deaths

While initial clues pointed towards a possible suicide, with reports suggesting that the trio may have consumed poison-laced soft drink, police said they are now examining other angles, including the role of the man dressed as a mystic.

"The 'baba' was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier in the day and had interacted with all three, making him a crucial link in the probe. He was in frequent touch with them in the past as well," a police source said.

The source said that the 'baba' and another person have been brought in for questioning, and investigators are trying to establish the nature of his relationship with the deceased.

What has further complicated the case is the relationship of Laxmi Devi with the two men. Police said Randhir and Naresh had been known to each other for the past six years and were partners in property-related work. Both families are also familiar with each other.

However, Laxmi was not known to any of the families of the two men.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Naresh and Laxmi were acquainted, and that all three victims were in close contact with the 'baba', meeting him multiple times in the past, police said.

Investigators are examining whether the deaths occurred due to poisoning or if any foul play was involved.

"Prima facie, the deaths appear to have occurred due to poison intake, but the exact cause will be clear only after the forensic analysis and post-mortem reports arrive," an officer said.

Police said Randhir had left his house around 9.30 am on the day of the incident. He later picked up Naresh, who parked his motorcycle at Randhir’s residence and accompanied him in the car. The motorcycle was found parked there even after the incident came to light, police said.

The mobile phones of all three deceased have been seized, and their call records, messages and chats are being scrutinised. CCTV footage along the route taken by the car is also being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events, police added.

Meanwhile, Randhir's family has rejected any suicide angle, saying he was a cheerful person with no apparent reason to take such an extreme step.