Assam CM Himanta files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against Congress leaders

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman lodged a complaint with the Dispur police station in Guwahati over a now-deleted AI-generated video.

“We, the undersigned, would like to inform you that highly provocative content was shared on 07.02.2026 on the official X handle of the BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) depicting Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma symbolically firing at Muslims at point blank range,” the duo wrote in the complaint.

The complaint further read that the overlaid text in the content included phrases such as ‘foreigner free Assam,’ ‘No mercy,’ ‘Why did you not go to Pakistan?’ and ‘There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis,’ “amplifying at the state’s Bengal origin Muslims, often derogatorily labeled as Miyas or Bangladeshis.”

“The aforesaid content targeting a particular community is highly provocative and communal, which will definitely lead to social disharmony amongst the people. Therefore, you are requested to register a case under the appropriate sections of the penal law and take necessary action in this regard,” the complaint added.