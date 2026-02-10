Drones deployed to monitor killer elephant herd in Jharkhand's Bokaro

RANCHI: As wild elephants continue to wreak havoc in the Gomia region of Bokaro in Jharkhand, forest officials have deployed drones to track jumbo movement.

According to Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer, Sandeep Shinde, the Forest Department has deputed a special team of 19 experts from West Bengal along with six teams of Quick Response Teams (QRT).

The DFO said that drones have been deployed to track the movement of the wild elephants.

“We have come to know through drone footages that the wild tuskers are presently active around Luguburu hills of Bokaro,” said the DFO. He added that the herd is expected to move towards Chorgawa, Murpa or Dakasaram villages.

Regular elephant sightings and fatal attacks in the region has sparked fear and outrage among villagers.

The DFO also appealed villagers to cooperate with forest teams. Recently, when a team went to investigate an elephant attack, they were held hostage by a group of angry villagers. The DFO has requested villagers to not hold forest officials hostage as it will bring their morale down.