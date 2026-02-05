Three members of same family trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

RANCHI: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict in Jharkhand, three members of the same family were trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Chutki Punnu village under Gomia block in Bokaro.

Five other villagers are said to be injured and struggling for life and death in a local hospital in Bokaro.

According to Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Shinde, “The herd of elephants attacked their house for paddy and damaged a portion of it. When the trio tried to flee from the place, they were trampled to death by the elephants outside the house.”

According to villagers, the herd of elephants entered the village on Wednesday evening, around 7 pm. The villagers managed to drive them away using torches, making noises and other methods.

However, at around 3 am on Thursday, the herd of elephants entered the village once again and wreaked havoc.

“The elephants broke down the gates of houses, pulled people out of them and trampled three of them to death,” said an eyewitness requesting anonymity.

"Sudden attack by elephants created panic among villagers…. elderly people sleeping inside their homes rushed outside to save their lives, but the elephants surrounded them and trampled three people to death", he added.