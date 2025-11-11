NALSA teams to help victims in cases of man–animal conflict

BENGALURU: To assist people in cases related to man-animal conflict, district-level teams of the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) will be set up next year, Mohammed Tabrez Alam Shariff, chairman, Karnataka State Western Ghats Conservation Task Force (KSWGCTF), said on Monday.

NALSA was launched recently by the Union government to help people seeking compensation for crop loss, death and injuries due to attacks by wild animals. Professionals, experts and final-year law students will be part of NALSA teams. They will interact with people and officials and try to resolve all outstanding issues, he said.

“NALSA teams will also study reasons for the man-animal conflicts and recommend action,” Shariff said on the sidelines of the valedictory function of a workshop on ‘The Magnificent Aura of The Western Ghats of South India’ here.

Paintings depicting the rich flora and fauna and the destruction of the Western Ghats were displayed by artists and experts from across India.

Shariff said that a special purpose vehicle involving all state governments will be created soon for better coordination between officials and other stakeholders in dealing with cases related to man-animal conflict and initiating mitigation measures.

‘Western Ghats Samvaad’, a national-level workshop, involving representatives from all Western Ghats states will be held in Mangaluru in February.