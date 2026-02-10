Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Lawyer says Mishra wasn't driving; police counter with CCTV, witnesses

KANPUR: The investigation into the high-profile Lamborghini crash took a contentious turn on Tuesday after tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra's lawyer claimed that his client was not driving the luxury sports car when it rammed into pedestrians on VIP Road, even as police said CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence clearly place him behind the wheels.

Mishra's counsel, Mrityunjay Kumar, told reporters that the vehicle was being driven by Mohan, a designated driver employed by Mishra's family, and not Mishra himself.

"The car was being driven by the driver, not by Shivam Mishra. We will present the facts and evidence before the court," Kumar said, urging authorities to treat the incident as an accident rather than a criminal offence.

This assertion by the lawyer comes amid the family's claim that Mishra has been suffering from epilepsy.

However, the Kanpur Police dismissed the claim, maintaining that the investigation so far has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that available evidence and eyewitness statements corroborate Mishra's presence at the wheel.

"An FIR may sometimes contain incorrect or incomplete details initially. During the investigation, Shivam Mishra's involvement was confirmed through evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," Lal said.