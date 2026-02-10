Karthigai deepam row: SC upholds Madras HC order on prayer rights

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order prohibiting animal sacrifice, and limiting Muslim devotees rights to prayers at the dargah on the Thirupparankundram Hill in Madurai to Ramzan and Bakrid festival days.

“We do not propose to interfere with the impugned order (Madras High Court) without expressing any opinion with regard to the rights of the parties... Pending applications, if any, shall stand disposed of,” said a division bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale, dismissing a petition challenging the order passed in October 2025.

Prashant Bhushan, advocate for petitioner M Imam Hussain who challenged the part of the ruling restricting Muslim prayers at the hilltop, argued that it violated the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

Bhushan said the high court’s finding that “Mohammedans could be permitted to offer their prayers in Nellithoppu area during Ramzan and Bakrid festival days alone… without disturbing the traditional footsteps which lead to Kasi Vishwanathar Temple” had crossed the “constitutional boundary”.

The petition also challenged the high court’s finding that the practice of offering namaz was only of a “recent origin”. It said the high court had merely endorsed a peace committee understanding with regard to performance of namaz at Nellithoppu during Ramzan and Bakrid.

Bhushan submitted that the HC had gone too far in confining prayers to only two occasions in the year.