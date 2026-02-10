Left parties approach SC against Assam BJP's video depicting CM Himanta pointing rifle at Muslims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by leaders of Left parties CPI(M) and CPI, against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a video posted on the state BJP's social media handle depicting the leader pointing a rifle and firing shots at people appearing to be Muslims.

The petition also mentions the CM's series of alleged hate speeches against the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in Assam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the Left leaders.

"We seek urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints filed, but no FIR is registered," the lawyer said.

The CJI said, "The problem is, as soon as elections come, part of the election is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out and will give a date."

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress on Tuesday filed a police complaint against the ruling BJP over the viral video.

The complaint filed by the Congress legislators Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Barman at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati stated that the video, "is highly provocative and communal, which will definitely lead (to) social disharmony amongst the people."

The now-deleted video was posted on Assam BJP's X handle with the caption "point blank shoot" and shows actual footage of the CM firing shots, clubbed with AI-generated images of people wearing skullcaps and beards, representing Muslims.