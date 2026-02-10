Over 90 HIV cases reported in Bengal's East Bardhaman district

KOLKATA: Over 90 HIV positive cases were reported in East Bardhaman district in West Bengal. The district health officials expressed serious concerns as the affected persons mostly belong to the highly educated, professionally established and socially influential classes.
Considering the seriousness of the steep hike in HIV+ cases in the district, particularly in Bardhaman town, the health administration has sensitised the local university, academic institutions, government offices, hotels and families of the affected patients.
“The most alarming part is how homosexuality and unprotected sex, mainly among the intelligentsia and highly influential persons in society, have caused the rapid spread of the deadly disease in our district. Over three months back, the number of HIV positive cases was 50 in the entire district, and victims were mainly belonging to the working-class people,” Debashis Roy, Karmadhakshya (public health) of East Bardhaman Zilla Parishad, told TNIE on Tuesday.
“The patients have been treated with anti-retroviral drugs and are presently undergoing counselling. We, along with the health administration, have decided to keep a watch on hotels and bars where male sex workers, primary carriers of the deadly HIV, frequently visit,” he added.
Those identified HIV positive cases include reputed doctors, university professors, teachers, and senior corporate officials, sources claimed.
Health department sources revealed that several of the individuals had been suffering from prolonged illnesses, prompting medical examinations and subsequent tests confirmed HIV infections.
Investigations have also brought to light a disturbing trend: most of the infected individuals reportedly came into contact with one another through social media platforms.
Experts believe that lack of adequate awareness and engagement in unsafe physical relationships, despite high levels of education, played a major role in the spread of the infection.
The state health department headquarters in Salt Lake has directed the East Bardhaman district administration to intensify social awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS across the district.
Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Jayram Hembrom expressed deep concern, stating, “Despite extensive awareness campaigns, such negligence is deeply troubling. We have increased the number of HIV tests across the district.”
Exerts focusses issues including:
I) Lack of Awareness: Persistent misconceptions about HIV/AIDS within educated sections of society and a tendency to maintain secrecy.
2) Misuse of Social Media: Increased intimacy with strangers through digital platforms without adequate caution.
3) Reluctance to Get Tested: Avoidance of medical tests even after early symptoms appear, largely due to social stigma and fear of embarrassment.