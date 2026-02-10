Over 90 HIV cases reported in Bengal's East Bardhaman district

KOLKATA: Over 90 HIV positive cases were reported in East Bardhaman district in West Bengal. The district health officials expressed serious concerns as the affected persons mostly belong to the highly educated, professionally established and socially influential classes.

Considering the seriousness of the steep hike in HIV+ cases in the district, particularly in Bardhaman town, the health administration has sensitised the local university, academic institutions, government offices, hotels and families of the affected patients.

“The most alarming part is how homosexuality and unprotected sex, mainly among the intelligentsia and highly influential persons in society, have caused the rapid spread of the deadly disease in our district. Over three months back, the number of HIV positive cases was 50 in the entire district, and victims were mainly belonging to the working-class people,” Debashis Roy, Karmadhakshya (public health) of East Bardhaman Zilla Parishad, told TNIE on Tuesday.

“The patients have been treated with anti-retroviral drugs and are presently undergoing counselling. We, along with the health administration, have decided to keep a watch on hotels and bars where male sex workers, primary carriers of the deadly HIV, frequently visit,” he added.