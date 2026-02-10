Shimla to Washington: Himachal apple growers say lower import duty on US apples will slash local sales

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government's decision to import 'Washington Apples' from the US at proposed rate of Rs 80 per kg has caused anxiety among apple growers in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal's apple growers are already reeling from the impact of natural calamities that hit the hill state.

Talking to TNIE, Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, noted that lower prices of Washington apples will negatively impact the local apple economy.

Rejecting arguments that apples from United States were landing at Rs 75 per kg in India prior to the new India-US trade deal, Chauhan said, "the landing cost of the Washington Apple in India was 28 US dollar (approximately Rs 2,570) for an 18 kg box, which works out to be Rs 143 per kg. Now the import duty on the apple from US has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent, but the Minimum Import Price (MIP) has been increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg, so apples will effectively cost around Rs 100 per kg. US apples will cost Rs 43 less per kg.’’

Chauhan claims, "The central government should not have reduced the import duty thus due to this we will now suffer losses. Last year more than 60,000 metric tones of apples was imported from US; in 2024, it was 37,000 metric tones; 7,000 metric tones in 2023 and 5,000 metric tones in 2022 as India had then levied 20 per cent extra duty."