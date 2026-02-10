Speaker Om Birla to step aside from presiding over Lok Sabha amid removal move by Opposition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not preside over the proceedings of the House until the issue relating to the notice seeking his removal is settled, citing moral grounds, sources said on Tuesday,news agency PTI reported.

The development comes after opposition parties submitted a notice to move a resolution for Birla’s removal, accusing him of not allowing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and of suspending eight MPs.

Article 96 of the Constitution bars a Speaker or Deputy Speaker from presiding over House sittings while a resolution for their removal is under consideration. The provision, however, allows the Speaker a constitutional right to defend himself in the House when the resolution is taken up for discussion.

According to PTI, Birla has directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine the notice submitted by the Opposition and take appropriate action in accordance with parliamentary rules, sources said.