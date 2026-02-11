Chaugel Camp enabling vital transformation of 40 surrendered Maoists

RAIPUR: Under the Chattisgarh's Maoist Relief & Rehabilitation Policy, as many as 40 surrendered Maoists are currently undergoing a life-altering transformation at the Chaugel (Mulla) Camp in Bhanupratappur.
The hands that once held rifles are now gripping steering wheels, operating sewing machines, carving intricate woodcraft and other tools of self-reliance.
What was once a usual BSF camp has evolved into ‘Kaushalgarh’ (citadel of skills). Here, the Kanker district administration is ensuring that those who have renounced violence just don't return to society, but return with the means to lead a dignified life.
The trainees are divided into batches of 20, focusing on high-demand vocational trades including: driving, tailoring and stitching, woodcraft and carpentry and assistant electrician training.
Beyond vocational skills, the camp also addresses a fundamental gap: Education. Many surrendered individuals are receiving formal schooling for the first time, with a curriculum ranging from Class 1 to Class 8.
For 40-year-old Manher Taram, the training is the fulfilment of a long-held dream. "I have been learning to drive for two weeks now. Understanding the clutch, brake, and steering feels like taking control of my own life’s direction," he shares.
The sentiment is echoed by Kajal Vedda (20), who finally has the opportunity to pursue her childhood passion for tailoring. "I am learning to sew clothes and simultaneously receiving primary education from the teachers," she says.
Even those who are completely illiterate, like 19-year-old Sukdu Padda, have found a place in the three-month program to secure their livelihood.
The rehabilitation goes beyond just labour. The administration ensures a healthy transition through healthcare with regular check-ups, mental well-being that includes recreational activities like games or musical instruments to foster community spirit.
Under the guidance and direct supervision of Kanker collector Nileshkumar Kshirsagar, the 40 surrendered Maoists embrace mainstream life via skill training and are crafting a life of dignity.
“The program will soon expand to incorporate mushroom cultivation and horticulture to further diversify the livelihood options available to them”, the collector said.
The initiative represents a strategic shift from combat to compassion. By providing a "New Lease on Life," the Chhattisgarh government seems to be proving that when the State offers a genuine path to self-reliance, the appeal of insurgency fades.