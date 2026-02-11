Chaugel Camp enabling vital transformation of 40 surrendered Maoists

RAIPUR: Under the Chattisgarh's Maoist Relief & Rehabilitation Policy, as many as 40 surrendered Maoists are currently undergoing a life-altering transformation at the Chaugel (Mulla) Camp in Bhanupratappur.

The hands that once held rifles are now gripping steering wheels, operating sewing machines, carving intricate woodcraft and other tools of self-reliance.

What was once a usual BSF camp has evolved into ‘Kaushalgarh’ (citadel of skills). Here, the Kanker district administration is ensuring that those who have renounced violence just don't return to society, but return with the means to lead a dignified life.

The trainees are divided into batches of 20, focusing on high-demand vocational trades including: driving, tailoring and stitching, woodcraft and carpentry and assistant electrician training.