Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin publications amid row over Naravane’s unpublished memoir

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the alleged circulation of an unpublished book authored by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, officials said.

The notice was issued amid intensifying claims and counterclaims over the status of the memoir and reports that unauthorised versions of the manuscript were circulated on social media and other platforms before its official release.

According to police, the Special Cell has posed a series of questions to the publishing house and sought detailed responses as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought,” a senior police officer said.

The controversy centres on Four Stars of Destiny, General Naravane’s memoir, which has not yet been formally released. Police said allegations of unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript in digital and other formats led to the registration of an FIR, with a case being filed under sections related to criminal conspiracy.

The issue escalated after excerpts purportedly from the book were cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, triggering strong objections from the BJP and senior ministers, who argued that unpublished material could not be quoted in the House. The Speaker subsequently ruled that the excerpts could not be cited as the book was unpublished and its contents unauthenticated.