Government seeks feedback on draft DAP 2026, pushes 'owned by India' and speedier buys

New Delhi: In a push to rewire the defence capital procurement system for faster acquisitions and technology sovereignty, the defence ministry on Tuesday released the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 to seek suggestions from stakeholders and the public.

The DAP governs the capital procurement of military equipment, platforms and systems under the Capital head of expenditure. It lays down the processes for planning, evaluation, contracting and approvals, covering everything from design and domestic manufacture to foreign sourcing.

The draft DAP 2026 which will replace the DAP 2020, introduces an “Owned by India” approach rather than the conventional “Made in India” model.

Under this approach, India will not only manufacture weapons domestically but also own the underlying technologies and intellectual property (IP), including source codes, system architecture and upgrade pathways. This codification of IP sovereignty marks a departure from DAP 2020, which prioritised indigenous content (IC) thresholds and manufacturing but did not formally mandate ownership of digital and system architecture layers.

The draft revises the definition of indigenous design, requiring ownership of ‘technical artefacts, source codes, hardware layout and system architecture,’ along with the ability to upgrade systems and manage obsolescence. It further tightens restrictions on foreign ownership, mandating Indian control over vendors in key acquisition categories, even as defence FDI norms have been eased to encourage foreign investment and technology transfer.