PM Modi sold future of Indians to protect BJP's financial architecture: Rahul Gandhi slams India-US trade deal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the India-US trade deal and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "surrendering the future of 1.4 billion" Indians to "protect the BJP's financial architecture."

Speaking during the discussion on Union Budget 2026-27 in the House, the Congress leader accused PM Modi of selling the nation under pressure from the US.

"The interesting thing is that I know that PM won’t sell India under normal circumstances. He has sold India because they are choking him. I said when you choke, you see fear in the eyes. You can see it in PM’s eyes," Gandhi alleged.

"It is a tragedy because the surrender is not just of the PM, but of the future of 1.4 billion people. This is done to protect the BJP’s financial architecture on which there is a case in the US," he said.

Referring to the trade deal, Gandhi said the interests of the farmers have been compromised, and they are facing a "storm" as agricultural products from the US will flood Indian markets.

"Our farmers for the first time are facing a storm… You have opened the door to mechanised US farms. This is disgraceful. No PM has done this, and no PM will do it after you," Gandhi said.

"You accept we are facing a storm. You have allowed the US to weaponise our finance and energy against us. What does it mean when US saying you can’t buy oil from somebody? It means our energy is being weaponised. You are telling us energy and finance is weaponised and then you are letting it be done to us. How can you come to the House? Are you not ashamed?" Gandhi asked.