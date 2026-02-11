PM Modi sold future of Indians to protect BJP's financial architecture: Rahul Gandhi slams India-US trade deal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the India-US trade deal and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "surrendering the future of 1.4 billion" Indians to "protect the BJP's financial architecture."
Speaking during the discussion on Union Budget 2026-27 in the House, the Congress leader accused PM Modi of selling the nation under pressure from the US.
"The interesting thing is that I know that PM won’t sell India under normal circumstances. He has sold India because they are choking him. I said when you choke, you see fear in the eyes. You can see it in PM’s eyes," Gandhi alleged.
"It is a tragedy because the surrender is not just of the PM, but of the future of 1.4 billion people. This is done to protect the BJP’s financial architecture on which there is a case in the US," he said.
Referring to the trade deal, Gandhi said the interests of the farmers have been compromised, and they are facing a "storm" as agricultural products from the US will flood Indian markets.
"Our farmers for the first time are facing a storm… You have opened the door to mechanised US farms. This is disgraceful. No PM has done this, and no PM will do it after you," Gandhi said.
"You accept we are facing a storm. You have allowed the US to weaponise our finance and energy against us. What does it mean when US saying you can’t buy oil from somebody? It means our energy is being weaponised. You are telling us energy and finance is weaponised and then you are letting it be done to us. How can you come to the House? Are you not ashamed?" Gandhi asked.
He also alleged that the Indian textile industry is "finished."
"I visited a factory in Gurgaon. People said we are finished. Bangladesh’s tariff has been reduced to zero, our is 18 per cent. Let's talk energy. What we need for our data. Energy security gone. Now, US will decide who we buy oil from… Russia, Iran. They will decide and monitor, not our PM. If India buys oil from anyone they do not wish us, they will take the tariffs back,” he said.
Stressing that data is India's biggest strength, Gandhi alleged it has been handed over to the US without negotiation. He said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told Trump that he should treat India as an equal.
"While negotiating with Trump, the most important thing in this equation is Indian data. You want to protect the dollar, we are your friends. And we appreciate you and help you protect Dollar. The biggest asset for that is Indian people. Second thing we would say is President Trump if you want access to this data, you have to talk to us like equals," he said.
Alleging that what has happened (with the trade deal) is "full surrender," Gandhi claimed, "We have buckles on tariffs, handed over our data, given up control over digital trade rules, no data localisation, free data flow to US, no source code disclosure, and a 20-year tax holiday. The most valuable asset of ours has been handed over."
Responding to Gandhi's speech, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that it was "full of lies" and said that the ruling alliance will seek to expunge it from the House records.
"We will demand expunging of whatever lies Rahul Gandhi has spoken," he said.