Several private schools in Punjab's Mohali get bomb threat emails

CHANDIGARH: Sixteen private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. School campuses were thoroughly searched; no suspicious objects have been found so far.

Schools declared a holiday and sent students back home. Parents have been assured that all necessary safety steps are being taken.

YPS Mohali, Learning Paths School, Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, Paragaon Senior Secondary School and Infinite Jesus School were among the schools which received the bomb threat emails.

Police officials said investigations are underway to trace the source of the threatening emails, and security has been tightened around the schools.

Bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams were rushed to the schools. Teams from the Education department and the district administration have been sent to the schools.

All school managements have been advised to close the schools and fully cooperate with the police during search operations.