Rahul Gandhi's speech 'full of lies', will seek to expunge them: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha was "full of lies" and the ruling alliance will seek to expunge from the House records the "lies" he has spoken.

Soon after Gandhi's speech during a debate on the Union Budget, Rijiju said the ruling alliance members will serve a notice before the chair seeking authentication of whatever the leader of opposition has spoken.

"We will demand expunging of whatever lies Rahul Gandhi has spoken," he told reporters here.

Even though Gandhi has promised to authenticate what he has spoken, the minister said, "I know he cannot authenticate them because he lied. He lied in the House."

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress leader often lies deliberately and then leaves the House, instead of sitting there to listen to the reply of the minister concerned.

It was unfortunate, he said, that the country does not have a person with a serious nature befitting the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.