After Sonam Wangchuk's detention, violence in Leh came under control: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under detention in Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail, was the chief provocateur of the violence in Leh on September 24 last year.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale, that after Wangchuk's detention, the agitation and violence came under control.

"He was the chief provocateur that led to the violence in which four were killed and 60 injured. The detention order shows expressed link, there is clear application of mind there.

"After his detention, the agitation and violence came under control. Hence it's proved that the detention order is perfect order which was justified in the situation," Nataraj told the bench.

The law officer submitted that all these procedural requirements have been meticulously complied for Wangchuk's detention.

"All procedural requirements under the law has been meticulously complied with. Once there is compliance of statutory requirements, there is no question to sit over the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority.

Such order can be passed on suspicion or reasonable probability," he said.

The top court has now posted the matter for hearing on February 16.