Bharat bandh: Normal life disrupted, banking, transport services affected in some states

The nationwide strike announced by trade unions against the BJP-led central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies" has disrupted normal life in various states with transport and banking among services affected.

The general strike has been called by a joint forum of ten central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. The forum claimed that around 30 crore workers have been mobilised accross the nation for the strike.

The protesters have demanded the scrapping of four labour codes, claiming that it weakened workers' rights, reduce job security and make it easier for employers to hire and disengage staff.

They are demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The unions have also called for the withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the ''Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act'.'

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said she has received reports of the agitation from states, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, Odisha and Bihar, reported PTI.

She added that processions have started in industrial areas of New Delhi and that traffic on the roads is relatively light.