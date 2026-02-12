Mega Rafale plan cleared: 114 jets approved, majority to be built in India

The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday cleared a major proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, paving the way for one of India’s largest-ever fighter aircraft acquisitions and a significant expansion of domestic defence manufacturing.

The proposal, cleared at the level of Acceptance of Necessity by the council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, envisages the bulk of the aircraft being built in India. Of the 114 jets, 90 are planned to be manufactured domestically with around 50 per cent indigenous content, while the remaining aircraft are expected to be procured in fly-away condition to meet the Indian Air Force’s immediate operational needs. The programme is designed to combine rapid capability enhancement with a long-term push for self-reliance in defence production.

The proposal pegs the deal at roughly ₹60,000 crore ($7.75 billion), factoring in the aircraft, associated weapons, performance-based logistics, training and infrastructure support, making it one of the Indian Navy’s largest single aviation procurements to date.

The clearance comes amid mounting concern over the Indian Air Force’s shrinking fighter squadron strength, which has fallen well below its sanctioned level due to the phased retirement of ageing aircraft and delays in induction of new platforms. Officials see the expanded Rafale induction as a critical step to plug capability gaps, strengthen deterrence and ensure combat readiness in an increasingly challenging regional security environment.

The approval comes just ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned state visit to India later this month, highlighting the growing strategic and defence depth of the India–France partnership.

Manufacturing a large portion of the jets in India is expected to give a substantial boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem. The plan involves extensive participation by Indian industry, technology transfer from the French manufacturer, and the creation of a local supply chain for components, systems and maintenance. The targeted indigenous content of about 50 per cent is also aligned with the government’s broader objective of reducing dependence on imports and building a sustainable defence industrial base.

The Rafale proposal is also seen as reinforcing the strategic defence partnership between India and France, which has deepened steadily over the past decade. India already operates Rafale jets inducted under an earlier deal, and the aircraft is considered a key element of the Air Force’s frontline capabilities due to its advanced avionics, weapons package and multi-role performance.

With the Defence Acquisition Council’s approval, the proposal will now move to the next stages of the procurement process, including scrutiny by the Cabinet Committee on Security and detailed commercial negotiations. If cleared at those levels, the deal would mark a major milestone in India’s fighter modernisation plans, balancing urgent military requirements with the long-term goal of building high-end manufacturing capabilities within the country.