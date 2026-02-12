ED raids properties linked to UK-based Islamic preacher in UP in money laundering probe

LUCKNOW: As part of a search operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at two residential properties linked to UK-based Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar districts on Wednesday.

The searches were carried out in connection with an investigation against the preacher under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED stepped in following the registration of three FIRs against the Maulana by the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy. According to the FIRs, he was initially employed as a primary school teacher in a madrasa in 1984 and acquired UK citizenship in 2013.

Police sources said that despite acquiring foreign citizenship, the Maulana allegedly continued to draw salary from the madrasa until 2017 and received pensionary benefits till 2023 even after his retirement.

The FIRs alleged that he concealed his foreign citizenship, misrepresented his nationality, unlawfully acquired immovable properties, and drew government salary and retirement benefits without entitlement.

It was also alleged that illegal funds were routed through NGOs controlled by Khan in the guise of donations and were used for constructing madrasas and acquiring properties.

During the investigation, financial analysis revealed that more than Rs 5 crore was received in the bank accounts of Khan and entities controlled by him, including accounts with the Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. The funds were received in his personal capacity as well as in the name of Raza Foundation and Kuliyatul Banatir Razabia Educational and Welfare Society.

ED officials said the investigation revealed substantial transactions between 2007 and 2025. During the search operations, incriminating documents and records related to the acquisition of 17 immovable properties were recovered.

The declared purchase value of these properties is around Rs 3 crore, while their present market value is estimated at about Rs 20 crore, the agency alleged.