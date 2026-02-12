Naravane memoir leak: Delhi Police questions Penguin India team, probes conspiracy angle

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police questioned representatives of Penguin India as part of its investigation into the alleged leak of the unpublished memoir of retired Army chief General M M Naravane, and is probing the possibility of a coordinated attempt to bypass mandatory clearances from the defence ministry, sources said on Thursday.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had earlier issued a notice to the publisher seeking responses to a set of around 15 questions and also visited their office in Gurugram on Wednesday, they said.

On Thursday, company representatives were called in for questioning. They provided responses to some queries and sought time to answer others, sources said.

Police said the answers are being analysed and further questioning of management and publishing representatives are likely.

Investigators have invoked sections related to criminal conspiracy in the existing FIR, suspecting that the leak may not have been accidental.

The probe is focused on the alleged sale or distribution of pre-print copies in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, sources said.