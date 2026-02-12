SC Collegium recommends 7 Additional Judges names as Permanent Judges in Kerala HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, Thursday has approved the proposal for appointment of the following seven Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court of Kerala.



They were as follows.

(i) Shri Justice Abdul Hakhim Mullappally Abdul Aziz, (ii) Shri Justice Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, (iii) Shri Justice Harisankar Vijayan Menon, (iv) Shri Justice Manu Sreedharan Nair, (v) Shri Justice Easwaran Subramani,(vi) Shri Justice Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and (vii) Smt. Justice Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.



The SC Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with other judges passed the resolution on Thursday.