Nation

SC Collegium recommends 7 Additional Judges names as Permanent Judges in Kerala HC

Supreme Court Collegium on 12 Feb approved making seven Additional Judges of Kerala High Court permanent.
A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi.File photo | ANI
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, Thursday has approved the proposal for appointment of the following seven Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court of Kerala.

They were as follows.
(i) Shri Justice Abdul Hakhim Mullappally Abdul Aziz, (ii) Shri Justice Syam Kumar Vadakke Mudavakkat, (iii) Shri Justice Harisankar Vijayan Menon, (iv) Shri Justice Manu Sreedharan Nair, (v) Shri Justice Easwaran Subramani,(vi) Shri Justice Manoj Pulamby Madhavan, and (vii) Smt. Justice Marakkaparambil Bhargavan Snehalatha.

The SC Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with other judges passed the resolution on Thursday.

Kerala HC
India Supreme Court
Permanent Judge

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com