Air India fined Rs 1 crore for flying plane eight times with expired airworthiness certificate

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on Air India for operating an aircraft without an Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) in November 2025. The use of the aircraft for eight trips over two days with an expired certificate had potentially risked the lives of passengers.
The Airbus A320 aircraft used in the operations belonged to the fleet of Vistara (before it was merged with Air India in 2024). It flew on November 24 and 25 last year across major cities in India, including Delhi, said an Air India source. After the incident was disclosed by Air India, the DGCA grounded the aircraft and ordered a probe into the incident.
ARC is issued annually for an aircraft after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition, and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. It serves as a validation of the aircraft’s main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).
The order, issued by the regulator on February 5, came to light only on February 13. The airline has been given a time period of 30 days to pay the penalty.
An airlines spokesperson said in a statement, “Air India acknowledges the receipt of a DGCA order in relation to an incident that was voluntarily reported back in 2025. All identified gaps have since been satisfactorily addressed and shared with the authority.”
The statement added, “Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety.”
In the aftermath of the lapse, DGCA had ordered Air India to ground the aircraft. The airline had derostered multiple personnel responsible for the incident and began an internal probe.
Air India had in a statement at the time explained that the issue happened because the aircraft was out of operation for an engine change. During this period, the ARC had expired. The aircraft was released after servicing was completed and pressed into operation without realising the certificate had lapsed, the airline had implied. The airline had stated the probe would identify systemic deficiencies and ensure the incident was not repeated.
The ARC certificate was obtained later for the aircraft and it is in operation now, another airline source said.