Air India fined Rs 1 crore for flying plane eight times with expired airworthiness certificate

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on Air India for operating an aircraft without an Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) in November 2025. The use of the aircraft for eight trips over two days with an expired certificate had potentially risked the lives of passengers.

The Airbus A320 aircraft used in the operations belonged to the fleet of Vistara (before it was merged with Air India in 2024). It flew on November 24 and 25 last year across major cities in India, including Delhi, said an Air India source. After the incident was disclosed by Air India, the DGCA grounded the aircraft and ordered a probe into the incident.

ARC is issued annually for an aircraft after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition, and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. It serves as a validation of the aircraft’s main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).

The order, issued by the regulator on February 5, came to light only on February 13. The airline has been given a time period of 30 days to pay the penalty.