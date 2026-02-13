Ajit Pawar broke away due to pressure from central agencies, wanted to unify both NCPs: NCP SP leader

In an article in the party mouthpiece, NCP SP state president Shashikant Shinde claimed that Ajit Pawar was compelled to leave his parent organisation due to the pressure of central agencies, and was keen for a merger of the two NCPs.

Shashikant Shinde also claimed that it was decided that after the merger of both NCPs, the leadership of the unified party would have been entrusted to Ajit Pawar, but he tragically passed away before it could happen.

Reacting to the article, Sunil Tatkare, the state president of Ajit Pawar's NCP, objected to terms like 'invisible forces' used by Shinde. "Ajitdada always wanted to align with the BJP since 2014, as he felt the BJP and NCP could provide political stability and good governance. And he had made this clear to the NCP leadership on several occasions. I don't know why Shinde has written all this and what his objective is in writing it," Tatkare said.

Shashikant Shinde, in his tribute to Ajit Pawar published in the Rashtrawadi monthly magazine, alleged that manipulations, threats and a web of false allegations by 'invisible forces' compelled him to join hands with the BJP.