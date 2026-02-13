First-ever anti-gangster task force police station with statewide jurisdiction to be established at Rajpura

CHANDIGARH: With the aim of a coordinated action against organised crime, the first-ever anti-gangster task force police station with statewide jurisdiction will be established at Rajpura.

Sources said that the decision to establish the police station was taken following the controversy over gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's interviews with a private news channel from Bathinda jail.

In October 2024, seven police officials were suspended in connection with Bishnoi’s interview.

In January last year, a DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu was dismissed from service.

A senior officer of the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police told TNIE that a station house officer (SHO) of inspector level will head the station with the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

All cases against gangsters will be registered by the AGTF at the police station, in addition to interrogation and questioning.

"As of now, the AGTF has to depend on the concerned district police. Cases are registered in the various police stations under their respective jurisdictions, and at times sensitive information is leaked,’’ he added.