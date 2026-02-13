IVF not covered under PM-JAY: Minister Prataprao Jadhav in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in Lok Sabha, informed that the Centre does not provide financial cover for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), including In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

In a written reply, Jadhav said the government is aware that infertility is a significant reproductive health concern affecting a substantial proportion of couples in India.

Congress Lok Sabha MP, Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde, had questioned whether the government has considered including infertility-related services, including OPD consultations, diagnostics, hormone therapy, monitoring and IVF treatment under the AB-PMJAY package.

However, the minister said that the Centre provides the Parsi community, which is facing a sharp decline in its population, “free or subsidised” fertility treatment.

"Jiyo Parsi is a program of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to help India's minority Parsi community to have more-children and reverse its rapid population decline. Through this program, Parsi couples who need help conceiving can receive free or subsidised fertility treatment,” he said.

"A state-specific initiative, Sikkim Vatsalya Yojana, launched in 2022, offers financial aid up to 3 lakhs for IVF treatment for couples facing infertility," he added.