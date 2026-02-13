MBA student found dead in boyfriend’s room in Indore; police hunt prime suspect

BHOPAL: The nude body of a 24-year-old MBA student, missing for three days, was discovered in the rented room of her batchmate and boyfriend in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area on Friday.
The woman, a resident of Pandharinath in Indore, had gone missing on 11 February after telling her parents she was attending a friend’s birthday party.
Preliminary investigations, based on circumstantial evidence, suggest that the woman was strangled with a rope. The murder is believed to have occurred at least two days before the body was found. Her boyfriend, Piyush Dhamnodiya, who hails from Mandsaur district, has emerged as the prime suspect.
“The scene of the crime indicates that the woman was murdered due to strangulation. The matter came to light when neighbours in Uncle Gali reported a foul stench from the locked room. Police subsequently discovered the woman’s decomposing body inside,” said Krishan Lalchandani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore).
The woman’s father described the condition in which his daughter was found as “indescribable”. He added, “We recognised the body by her socks. She has been murdered.”
He further revealed that after she went missing and a complaint was filed at Pandharinath police station, her younger sister disclosed that the woman had been under severe depression, allegedly due to obscene pictures and videos of her being circulated on social media by Dhamnodiya, who was reportedly blackmailing her to pay college fees.