MBA student found dead in boyfriend’s room in Indore; police hunt prime suspect

BHOPAL: The nude body of a 24-year-old MBA student, missing for three days, was discovered in the rented room of her batchmate and boyfriend in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Pandharinath in Indore, had gone missing on 11 February after telling her parents she was attending a friend’s birthday party.

Preliminary investigations, based on circumstantial evidence, suggest that the woman was strangled with a rope. The murder is believed to have occurred at least two days before the body was found. Her boyfriend, Piyush Dhamnodiya, who hails from Mandsaur district, has emerged as the prime suspect.