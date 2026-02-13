No information if infant nutrition products banned or reformulated abroad are being sold in India: Nadda

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that it does not have any information on whether any packaged food and infant nutrition products banned or reformulated abroad due to harmful content are being sold in the country.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda answered the question posed by BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh.

However, Nadda said that based on various media reports, inspections were conducted on manufacturing sites engaged in the production of infant food products in the country.

On scrutiny of the product labels, the added sugar was found to comply with the provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Food for Infant Nutrition) Regulations 2020, which are in alignment with the international standards like CODEX and WHO guidelines.

Sharing data, the minister said, in 2024-25, 522 samples of infant milk substitutes and infant food were analysed.

"Of which 45 were found to be non-conforming, while five were unsafe, 18 were substandard," he stated.

He said 22 such samples were found to be misleading or having labelling defects. He also said that during this period, 23 convictions took place, while the government raised Rs. 2,47,000 in penalties.