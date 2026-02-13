Rajasthan government bans Khejri tree felling following agitation by Bishnoi community

JAIPUR: The movement to protect Khejri trees, launched by the Bishnoi community, environmental activists and sage community, has culminated positively.

The indefinite sit-in protest outside the Bishnoi Dharamshala in Bikaner, underway since February 2, was called off after the State government issued a written assurance banning the felling of Khejri trees.

Notably, the government announced a complete ban on the cutting of Khejri trees across Rajasthan until a comprehensive tree protection law is enacted.

It also assured that the proposed legislation would be introduced during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Minister of State K.K. Bishnoi, BJP State Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi, Phalodi MLA Pachcharam Vishnoi, and Animal Welfare Board Chairman Jaswant Singh Bishnoi reached Bikaner around 10 pm.

They handed over an official order issued by Revenue Department Secretary Dr Jogaram to all district collectors. The order explicitly stated that the felling of Khejri trees would remain prohibited statewide until the new Law comes into force.

"It was already declared by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the floor of the House that the government will enact the Kejri Protection Act soon. Now, we have issued orders to all District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners across the State to ensure the illegal felling of Khejri and take appropriate action against the people found involved in the felling activities," said state minister KK Bishnoi, talking to the media at Bikaner.

Following the announcement, Swami Sachchidanand declared the suspension of the protest. The Sant Samaj, which had been spearheading the agitation, announced that the “Mahapadav” would remain suspended until the law is enacted.

The saints warned that if the legislation fails to reflect public sentiment or contains shortcomings, the movement would resume.