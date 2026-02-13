Rajasthan government bans Khejri tree felling following agitation by Bishnoi community

JAIPUR: The movement to protect Khejri trees, launched by the Bishnoi community, environmental activists and sage community, has culminated positively.
The indefinite sit-in protest outside the Bishnoi Dharamshala in Bikaner, underway since February 2, was called off after the State government issued a written assurance banning the felling of Khejri trees.
Notably, the government announced a complete ban on the cutting of Khejri trees across Rajasthan until a comprehensive tree protection law is enacted.
It also assured that the proposed legislation would be introduced during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.
Minister of State K.K. Bishnoi, BJP State Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi, Phalodi MLA Pachcharam Vishnoi, and Animal Welfare Board Chairman Jaswant Singh Bishnoi reached Bikaner around 10 pm.
They handed over an official order issued by Revenue Department Secretary Dr Jogaram to all district collectors. The order explicitly stated that the felling of Khejri trees would remain prohibited statewide until the new Law comes into force.
"It was already declared by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the floor of the House that the government will enact the Kejri Protection Act soon. Now, we have issued orders to all District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners across the State to ensure the illegal felling of Khejri and take appropriate action against the people found involved in the felling activities," said state minister KK Bishnoi, talking to the media at Bikaner.
Following the announcement, Swami Sachchidanand declared the suspension of the protest. The Sant Samaj, which had been spearheading the agitation, announced that the “Mahapadav” would remain suspended until the law is enacted.
The saints warned that if the legislation fails to reflect public sentiment or contains shortcomings, the movement would resume.
However, they assured that the agitation would be permanently withdrawn if the law met public expectations.
Earlier, Minister of State K.K. Bishnoi had attempted to end a hunger strike by offering juice to protesters. However, tensions flared when he announced a ban on Khejri felling limited to the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. Protesters rejected the partial measure and insisted on a statewide prohibition, resuming their sit-in until a comprehensive order was issued.
Madan Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President, raised the issue of conserving desert vegetation, including Khejri, Neem, and Rohida, along with the phased eradication of the invasive Juliflora (foreign acacia).
BJP leader Dr Ashok Bhati stated that Rathore addressed the Rajya Sabha under Rule 180, under Special Mention on Matters of Urgent Public Importance.
Rathore emphasised the conservation and promotion of desert-friendly plants such as Khejri, Neem, Rohida, and Peepal through schools, panchayats, voluntary organisations, and the VBG Ram G scheme.
He cautioned that the spread of the invasive species Juliflora in arid regions, including Rajasthan, has proved disastrous for desert ecology.
The plant is reportedly damaging native vegetation, pasturelands, and biodiversity in areas already facing limited green cover, while also contributing to excessive groundwater exploitation.
Calling for a time-bound action plan to conserve Khejri trees and gradually eliminate Juliflora, Rathore proposed what he described as a “green tree revolution” in the State.
Political observers noted that the government faced mounting pressure after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia extended her support to the agitation. The movement also drew support from young legislators such as Ravindra Singh Bhati and Abhimanyu Poonia.
Subsequently, negotiations continued between the government and protest leaders, ultimately resulting in the written assurance and suspension of the agitation after 11 days.