Centre approves wheat export after four-year ban

NEW DELHI: After a four-year ban on wheat exports, the Centre has approved export of 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, a decision aimed to stabilise domestic prices and strengthen farmers’ incomes.

The approval is based on market sentiment, as wheat acreage for the Rabi season in 2026 has increased to 334.17 million hectares, up from 328.04 million hectares the previous year.

The increase reflects strong farmer confidence in wheat cultivation, supported by the assured MSP and procurement mechanisms, indicating the likelihood of another robust harvest. Currently, wheat is available with the government and in the market. Experts indicate that there is surplus wheat, raising concerns about a potential price crash.

In 2025–26, wheat stock availability with private entities stands at 75 LMT, which is 32 LMT higher than last year. On April 1, the wheat availability with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is projected to be 182 LMT, ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security.

This decision follows a thorough assessment of current availability and price scenarios.

“The substantial year-on-year increase in production and stock levels indicates a comfortable supply position in the country,” stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

India had banned wheat exports in May 2022 to manage domestic food security.

The government has also facilitated sugar exports by allowing an extra 5 LMT of sugar for export to sugar mills during the current sugar season of 2025-26. Previously, the government had permitted the export of 15 LMT of sugar.