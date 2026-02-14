SC asks CBI probing 11 FIRs in Manipur clashes to submit report in two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report within a fortnight on the Manipur ethnic violence cases. The CBI is currently probing 11 FIRs related to the violence. The court also said that the recommendations of the Justice Gita Mittal committee on the rehabilitation and welfare of victims must be properly followed.

The bench said, “Let the CBI file a status report on the application of (Vrinda) Grover. Also, victims must be provided with free legal aid in these situations.” The judges added, “We will order that if legal aid counsel (LACs) are not available on account of the earlier charged atmosphere, LACs from the Guwahati bar can go.”

The bench included Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Lawyer Vrinda Grover appeared for one of the victims.

The Justice Gita Mittal committee has already submitted 42 reports to the court on steps taken for relief and rehabilitation. The panel includes Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court; Justice Shalini P Joshi; and Justice Asha Menon.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the present situation in Manipur is peaceful and that daily life has improved. The court will hear the matter again on February 26.

The violence began on May 3, 2023, after a rally held by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur. Clashes between Meiteis and Kukis spread across the state, prompting the deployment of paramilitary forces.