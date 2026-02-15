'Come and debate': Amit Shah rebuts Rahul Gandhi on US trade deal, says farmers fully protected

GANDHINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "lies" and misleading farmers over India's trade pacts with the US, UK and the EU, asserting the government has fully safeguarded the country's agriculture and dairy sectors.

He termed as "laughable" the Opposition party's allegations that trade agreements would harm Indian farmers.

"I feel like laughing when Congress's Shahzada Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and talks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and now they are spreading lies about trade deals," Shah said.

Shah challenged Gandhi to debate the issue publicly.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, decide any platform. Even the president of the BJP Yuva Morcha can come and debate with you on who has harmed farmers and who has worked for their welfare," he said.