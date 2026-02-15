HAMMER co-production, defence pact extension on agenda at India-France defence talks

NEW DELHI: India and France are all set to further strengthen defence ties as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin in Bengaluru on Tuesday for the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue, where the two sides will renew their defence cooperation agreement for another ten years, take forward joint manufacturing of the HAMMER precision-guided munition in India and announce reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

The meeting is being held during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India and comes days after the defence ministry cleared proposals, including the Rs 3.25 lakh crore programme for procurement of 114 Rafales under the MRFA (multi-role fighter aircraft) programme.

The defence ministry on Sunday said the dialogue will review the “entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation”, with focus on expanding defence industrial collaboration as the partnership increasingly moves towards co-production and technology partnerships.

A MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) related to the joint manufacturing of the HAMMER precision-guided weapon system in India will be taken forward during the dialogue.

The move builds on the Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement signed between Bharat Electronics Limited and Safran Electronics & Defence in November last year to manufacture the weapon through a 50:50 partnership.

The arrangement provides for localisation of production, supply and maintenance of the system to support operational requirements while increasing indigenous content in high-end munitions.