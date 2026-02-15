'Hope he is safe': Family seeks his return despite US confirmation on missing Bengaluru student’s death

BENGALURU: Even as authorities in the United States confirmed the recovery of the body of missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, his family members in Bengaluru continue to hope that he is alive.
They said that they have not received any official confirmation directly from government authorities. Notably, his parents are in the process of applying for visas to travel to the US.
Saketh S (22) had gone missing since the morning of February 10. His roommates filed a missing persons complaint with the Berkeley Police Department after they were unable to trace him.
According to Saketh's father, the roommates informed the family on February 12 that Saketh had been missing since February 10 and that his wallet and bag were found in a nearby park.
Saketh had moved to the United States in February 2025 to pursue an MS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, after completing his BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras.
Back home, at his residence on 18th Main, D-Group Layout in Srigandadakavalu, relatives and neighbours told TNIE that the family remains in shock and disbelief.
“Until we receive authentic and official confirmation, we cannot say anything,” a relative said, adding that his parents are still hoping the reports may not be true.
Saketh’s father’s business partner said that neither the US Embassy nor any other agency had directly communicated concrete details to the family.
“Only speculations are being circulated. His parents are in deep distress and praying that the news is a false one,” he said.
Neighbours described Saketh as a bright and gentle young man.
“He was very talented and innocent. He stayed away from his parents for nearly five years for his education. My son and my son grew up together. We still hope he is safe,” a neighbour told TNIE.
Another relative said the family is struggling to come to terms with the developments. “If he is found dead, we cannot believe it could be suicide,” he said, urging people not to spread unverified information.
As the family waits for official communication and clarity on the cause of death, anxious relatives and unanswered questions fill their residence.
Authorities searched for him near Lake Anza and in the surrounding Berkeley Hills area, and videos of the search have been shared on social media platforms.
Significantly, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, in a post on X, said that it deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of Saketh Sreenivasaiah.
The Consulate also extended its heartfelt condolences and assured that it will be in touch with the family and will assist with formalities, including the repatriation of the mortal remains.