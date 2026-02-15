'Hope he is safe': Family seeks his return despite US confirmation on missing Bengaluru student’s death

BENGALURU: Even as authorities in the United States confirmed the recovery of the body of missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, his family members in Bengaluru continue to hope that he is alive.

They said that they have not received any official confirmation directly from government authorities. Notably, his parents are in the process of applying for visas to travel to the US.

Saketh S (22) had gone missing since the morning of February 10. His roommates filed a missing persons complaint with the Berkeley Police Department after they were unable to trace him.

According to Saketh's father, the roommates informed the family on February 12 that Saketh had been missing since February 10 and that his wallet and bag were found in a nearby park.

Saketh had moved to the United States in February 2025 to pursue an MS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, after completing his BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras.

Back home, at his residence on 18th Main, D-Group Layout in Srigandadakavalu, relatives and neighbours told TNIE that the family remains in shock and disbelief.