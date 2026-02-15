Indian student found dead in California, six days after going missing

A 22-year-old Indian student who had gone missing in the United States has been found dead in California, days after an intensive search involving local authorities, community members and Indian officials.
Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, had been missing since February 9. Local police later recovered his body from the Lake Anza area near the Berkeley Hills, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed on Sunday.
In a statement posted on X, the Consulate expressed deep condolences to the family and said it was extending all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for repatriating the mortal remains to India. Consular officials, it said, are in direct contact with the family.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time," the statement read.
Saketh, who hailed from Karnataka, was pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He had completed his B.Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and was described by peers as academically bright and innovative.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he was also among a group of students associated with a patented technological invention related to cooling systems.
He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills. During the search operation, his backpack containing his passport and laptop was found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park. Following his disappearance, his roommate and community members sought information through social media platforms, mobilising local support.
The Karnataka government had earlier taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking diplomatic assistance. The Consulate’s confirmation came a day after it publicly expressed concern over the student’s disappearance.
Authorities in the US are continuing formal procedures, while Indian officials are assisting the family during the repatriation process.