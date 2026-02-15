Indian student found dead in California, six days after going missing

A 22-year-old Indian student who had gone missing in the United States has been found dead in California, days after an intensive search involving local authorities, community members and Indian officials.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, had been missing since February 9. Local police later recovered his body from the Lake Anza area near the Berkeley Hills, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on X, the Consulate expressed deep condolences to the family and said it was extending all necessary assistance, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for repatriating the mortal remains to India. Consular officials, it said, are in direct contact with the family.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time," the statement read.