INTERVIEW | Budget shunned short-term populism, reflects yearning to be developed nation: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Calling productive spending a hallmark of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the just unveiled Union Budget deliberately avoided short-term populism and instead channelled record capital outlays into infrastructure to drive jobs and sustainable growth.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Modi said this year's Budget was not a 'now or never moment' born out of compulsion but a 'we are ready' moment born out of preparation and inspiration. He asserted that it reflects India's "yearning" to become a developed nation.

Modi said his government has used its years in office to plug "structural gaps left behind by earlier administrations", pursued bold reforms and laid the foundations for a developed India. He asserted that the latest Budget marks the "next level" of that journey.

Describing the Budget for fiscal year starting April 1 as reflective of his governance approach, Modi said the document "is a good reflection of our governance style and priorities."

Modi added that none of his government's budgets have been made with an attitude of creating run-of-the-mill 'bahi khata' documents as "that is not our approach."

Recalling that a few years ago, he had declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort, that 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai", Modi said a "now is the time" sense of purpose has always been there within his government.

"But today, that sense of urgency has become a national conviction, a whole-of-society resolve. There is a new confidence in our nation," he said.

"Our national character has revealed itself even in times of different kinds of challenges and we are a bright spot of growth even in difficult global circumstances," he said.