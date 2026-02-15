Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren directs immediate measures to rein in rising elephant attacks

RANCHI: Expressing deep concern over the rising human-elephant conflict, which caused over 27 human deaths in the last few months in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued strict instructions to prevent elephant attacks at all costs and protect the lives and property of people.

Soren also urged forest officials to ensure that no human deaths take place due to elephant attacks.

Holding a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department at his residence late in the evening on Saturday, the Chief Minister issued instructions to curb fatalities caused by elephant attacks in Jharkhand.

Soren directed officials to take immediate and effective measures for rescue and protection in affected areas where elephants are causing damage to life and property. Recent reports indicate that around 27 people have died in the past few months in areas including Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, West and East Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Dumka.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to prepare elephant rescue teams by providing special technical training to villagers in areas where elephants are causing damage to life and property. “No death due to elephant attacks should take place from now onwards,” said Soren, calling for immediate preventive steps in districts facing repeated incidents.

Villagers should be provided with diesel and kerosene oil for lighting torches, old tyres, flashlights, solar sirens, etc., to help them drive away elephants. Further, the forest department should establish better coordination with the villagers in the affected areas and implement awareness campaigns and necessary safety measures.