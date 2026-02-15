Uttarakhand BJP set for major shake-up; cabinet expansion, key political appointments imminent

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand BJP is set for a significant organisational rejig. The prospect of a cabinet reshuffle has created a buzz among party legislators. With the Pushkar Singh Dhami government completing four years in office this March, several MLAs are reportedly eager for induction into the council of ministers.

Following a high-stakes core committee meeting in Dehradun presided over by Union Health Minister and former National President J P Nadda, State President Mahendra Bhatt announced that the party will assign 'Dayitvas' (ministerial-level responsibilities) to select senior leaders within the next 48 to 72 hours.

The primary focus of the deliberations was the long-awaited cabinet expansion and the roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections.

"The issue of cabinet expansion was formally placed before J P Nadda during the core committee meeting. He will now present the state’s proposal to the central high command for a final decision," Mahendra Bhatt told reporters.

He added that the list of political ministerial-status appointments (Dayitva) would be released in multiple phases, starting this week.

During the session, J P Nadda lauded the Dhami administration for its developmental milestones and the seamless coordination between the government and the party organisation.

However, he urged the leadership to "gird their loins" for the 2027 electoral battle.