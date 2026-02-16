AI Impact Summit key moment to unlock AI’s full potential, says UK Deputy PM David Lammy

The UK’s focus during the AI Impact Summit beginning in New Delhi on Monday will be on championing how artificial intelligence can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe, the British government has said.
Led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the UK delegation is keen to underline how AI can improve everyday life in every corner of the world and make the case for the technology as an engine of renewal.
Officials said AI can help doctors diagnose faster, enable teachers to personalise learning, allow councils to deliver services in minutes and support businesses in creating the next generation of good jobs.
“This summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all,” Lammy said in a pre-summit statement.
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said India and Britain were “natural tech partners”, pointing to software giants such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro expanding their operations across the UK.
“AI is the defining technology of our generation and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone,” Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales, said.
“It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit. It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal but its benefits can’t and shouldn’t be reserved by the few,” he said.
The AI minister said the UK is “leading from the front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms”.
“We are totally aligned in making sure that the people of Britain and the people of India get to not just look at AI being built by others but build AI and benefit from AI directly,” he added.
Besides New Delhi, Narayan will also travel to Bengaluru to explore how India and the UK are working together to reap the benefits of breakthrough technologies. Both countries are investing tens of millions of pounds in cutting-edge research — from better batteries and next-generation telecoms for rural communities to genomic medicine that could tackle rare diseases, the DSIT said.
India remains a vitally important market for British businesses, with UK firms generating more than 47.5 billion pounds in revenue from operations in India, the department added.
During the AI Impact Summit this week, the UK is expected to announce new support for an African Language Hub, enabling AI to operate in 40 African languages, with the aim of making the technology more inclusive and accessible to millions.
This will be one of three new initiatives under the more than 100 million pounds AI for Development (AI4D) programme, designed to ensure developing countries benefit fully from the AI revolution. The Asian AI4D Observatory will support responsible AI innovation and governance across South and Southeast Asia, while an AI4D Compute Hub at the University of Cape Town will provide African innovators with the computing power needed to turn ideas into impact.
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi has been described as the first international artificial intelligence gathering of its kind to be held in the Global South, anchored around three Sutras — people, planet and progress — reflecting India’s approach to cooperation in the field.
The Global AI Impact Summit, being held from February 16 to 20, will see a host of heads of state and government, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with representatives from more than 60 countries, convene in the national capital.
India-UK share joint enthusiasm on AI’s future: UK AI Minister
UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan on Sunday highlighted the depth of India-UK technology ties, saying the two countries share a strong joint vision and enthusiasm for where artificial intelligence is headed.
Speaking in Bengaluru, Narayan said recent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had further energised bilateral ties, spanning technology, trade and innovation. He noted that India hosting the Global AI Impact Summit would help deepen collaboration, particularly in responsible AI adoption, safety standards and awareness.
Narayan also praised Bengaluru’s role in the global tech ecosystem and said closer cooperation between Indian and UK technology hubs could unlock far greater outcomes. He added that the summit would help make ongoing India-UK collaboration in technology more practical and impactful.
Welcoming delegates to the summit, Prime Minister Modi underscored its theme, Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya, reflecting India’s commitment to harnessing AI for inclusive, human-centric progress. The summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will bring together world leaders, policymakers, technology companies and innovators to deliberate on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in governance, innovation and sustainable development.