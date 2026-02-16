Data Protection Act under Supreme Court lens as Centre gets notice

Those who have moved the court include journalists, transparency advocates and civil society groups, who contend that while data protection is a legitimate state objective, the current law goes beyond safeguarding privacy and risks shielding public authorities from scrutiny. They argue that the amendments weaken accountability mechanisms, particularly in cases where information about public officials or the use of public resources is sought. The pleas also raise broader objections to the structure of the Act, including the degree of discretion vested in the executive and the absence of clear safeguards to prevent misuse of exemptions.

During the hearing, the bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, observed that the issues raised involve important constitutional questions that require detailed examination. At the same time, the court indicated that it would be slow to interfere with a law enacted by Parliament without hearing the government’s full response and considering the matter comprehensively. The bench therefore limited its order to issuing notice and directed the Centre to place its stand on record.

The case now sets the stage for a wider debate on how India’s data protection framework should reconcile competing constitutional values. While the right to privacy has been recognised as a fundamental right, the petitioners maintain that transparency and free flow of information are equally essential to democratic governance. The outcome of the proceedings is expected to have significant implications for the future of the Right to Information regime and for how personal data held by public authorities is treated under law.

With notices issued and replies awaited, the challenge to the DPDP Act is likely to be heard in detail in the coming weeks, as the Supreme Court examines whether the contested provisions strike a constitutionally permissible balance between privacy, transparency and accountability.